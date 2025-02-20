All Wolfpack

NC State Football Set to Host Promising Edge Alex Willis Again

The Florida prep will check out the NC State football program on an official visit in June.

The First Academy (Fla.) edge rusher Alex Willis, recently in Raleigh for an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack, has now slated an NC State football official visit for June 13-15.

Willis, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound three-star prospect who already holds well over a dozen offers, announced plans for his return trip to NC State via the following Thursday post on social media:

He hasn't scheduled any visits elsewhere. So, it's no surprise that 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are the projected early favorite to land Willis, at least in the eyes of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

As a junior last season, albeit for a Royals squad that finished 0-10 overall, Willis recorded 31 tackles, six for a loss, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

NC State currently enjoys a four-deep 2026 recruiting class. It stacks up at No. 42 in the country, according to On3, and No. 11 in the ACC.

