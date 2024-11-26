UNC Football Decides to Part Ways With Active Wins Leader
Mack Brown is in his last season as UNC football head coach, multiple outlets confirmed on Tuesday morning. The 73-year-old is a one-time national champion with the Texas Longhorns. Plus, he is currently the active wins leader among FBS head coaches with his career 282-149 record between stints at Tulane, Texas, and UNC.
The sudden news of his departure this season comes just one day after Brown reiterated to the media that he planned to remain the head coach of the Tar Heels next year.
However, the frustrating 2024 campaign, hitting a low on Saturday via a 41-21 loss at Boston College, paired with a string of recent decommitments on the 2025 recruiting trail appear to have been enough for school officials to look elsewhere for the UNC football program's leader moving forward.
Brown's 16th Tar Heel team sits 6-5 overall and 3-4 in ACC play entering its rivalry showdown on the road against NC State (5-6, 2-5 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
Although recent Tar Heels haven't enjoyed the 10-win seasons that Brown delivered in the 1990s, it's worth noting that UNC is bowl eligible for the sixth straight year since Brown returned to Chapel Hill.
UNC has not yet decided whether Mack Brown will coach the Tar Heels in their bowl game this year.
