NC State Football Leapfrogs Rival UNC in Recruiting Rankings
Neither the NC State football recruiters nor their UNC football rivals are where they hope to end up in the 2025 class rankings. But on Thursday, Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack jumped a handful of spots by adding two more pieces to their collection. In doing so, they passed Mack Brown's Tar Heels.
At this time last week, UNC's 12-deep 2025 haul, featuring a trio of four-star prospects, ranked No. 50 in the nation while NC State appeared at No. 52.
Now, with a 16-deep group that includes one four-star, the Wolfpack are up to No. 48. The Tar Heels have slid to No. 52.
Newberry High School (Fla.) defensive end Mykah Newton, a 6-foot-2, 255-pound three-star who sits at No. 154 among Florida preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his commitment to Doeren & Co. in his school's gym.
Around the same time, Louisville Male High School (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr. revealed his pledge to the Wolfpack on social media. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound three-star ranks No. 504 overall in the country. He chose NC State over fellow finalists South Carolina and Kentucky.
The 2025 NC State football recruiting class now ranks No. 11 among the ACC's 17 programs. UNC is down to No. 14 on that list.