Big NC State Football Pledge Shares Cannonball Clip From Dave Doeren
Two weeks ago, Louisville Male High School (Ky.) rising senior Isaac Sowells Jr. capped off a two-pledge day for the NC State football program on the 2025 recruiting trail. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound center, son of former two-year Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Isaac Sowells Sr., committed to Dave Doeren and his crew over fellow finalists Kentucky and South Carolina.
ALSO READ: Two NC State Newcomers Land on National Watch Lists
And on Wednesday night, Sowell posted the celebratory welcome video he received from Doeren around the time of his announcement:
"Welcome to the Pack, buddy," Doeren said to Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr. while flashing the Wolfpack hand signal as he geared up for his cannonball dive into the lake.
It took a couple of seconds for Doeren to resurface — Wolfpack hand signal first, of course.
"Go Pack, Spike," the 52-year-old hollered from the water.
There's no doubt that Dave Doeren, entering his 12th season at the helm in Raleigh, is continuing to create new ways to make a splash in recruiting.
Sowells, a promising bruiser who visited the Wolfpack several times before committing, ranks No. 515 overall and No. 33 among interior offensive lineman on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
With 16 verbal commits in tow thus far, the 2025 NC State football recruiting haul currently ranks No. 49 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 12 among ACC programs.