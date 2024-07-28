Former NC State Football Wideout Earns Another Chance in NFL
Early in training camp on Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys announced the addition of NC State football product Kelvin Harmon to their 2024 roster. Dallas brass made the move in light of the depth needs at wide receiver and the 27-year-old's reportedly impressive workout this weekend.
ALSO READ: NC State Trending for Four-Star Defender From Georgia
After leading the ACC in receiving yards as a Wolfpack junior in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Harmon heard his name in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and proceeded to haul in 30 catches for 365 yards across 16 outings as a promising rookie with what are now the Washington Commanders.
But due to an ACL tear in June 2020, he hasn't played in an NFL game since.
Even so, Harmon's career NFL receiving yards place him fourth among the wideouts on tap for the 2024 Cowboys. With that in mind, perhaps he'll see his fair share of action in his hard-fought return to the league.
The Commanders waived him prior to their 2022 opener. Harmon, who was born in Liberia but moved to New Jersey when he was four, ended up signing with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars in March 2023 but was released a few weeks later.
Last season, though, the 2016-18 NC State football star suited up for the DC Defenders in the UFL, racking up 375 yards and three touchdowns on 31 receptions.
Kelvin Harmon and the Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2024 preseason slate on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 11.