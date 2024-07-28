NC State Football Recruiting: OT Tre Aiken Teases Return to Raleigh
There's no doubt that Friday's Alpha Wolf Showcase helped to ramp up NC State football recruiting efforts in several races.
ALSO READ: NC State Leapfrogs Rival Tar Heels in 2025 Recruiting Rankings
One such Wolfpack target on hand for the event was Clinton High School (S.C.) rising junior Tre Aiken. And judging by his activity on social media afterward, chances are the promising offensive tackle will make his way back to Raleigh again in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound three-star, who now ranks No. 9 among all 2026 South Carolina prospects in the eyes of Rivals, posted that he "had a great time" with the Wolfpack and "can't wait to be back."
Aiken landed his offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff back in early June following his first of two trips to campus in as many months.
On Sunday afternoon, he expressed his anticipation for what could be a breakout junior season and confirmed his eight-deep list of notable offers to date: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Duke, Virginia Tech, and NC State.
Although the Tre Aiken sweepstakes is likely still in its infancy, it's worth noting that the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives a slight edge to the Wolfpack over the Gators as the early frontrunner for the long-armed bruiser's services in a couple of years.
NC State has yet to secure its first commitment on the 2026 trail.