Two NC State Football Newcomers Land on National Watch Lists
On Monday, NC State football's Grayson McCall was one of 80 names to appear on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's most outstanding player each year.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback, who amassed over 10,000 yards through the air at Coastal Carolina before transferring to NC State in January for his upcoming graduate campaign, is on the list for the second year in a row.
And on Tuesday, NC State's projected starting center, Zeke Correll, was one of 75 — one of only 14 centers — named to the watch list for this year's Outland Trophy, presented to the nation's premier interior lineman.
The Wolfpack's 6-foot-3, 305-pound graduate transfer from Notre Dame drew 10 starts for the Fighting Irish's fine-tuned offense last year. Thanks in part to Correll's prowess and leadership, Notre Dame's 2023 offensive line unit became a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.
Grayson McCall, Zeke Correll, and the rest of Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football squad kick off their season at 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 29 (ACC Network) when they welcome Western Carolina to Carter-Finley Stadium. They follow that up with a trip to Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium for a showdown against Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 (ABC).