NC State Football Trending for Four-Star Defender From Georgia
The first two 247Sports Crystal Ball picks for Douglass High School (Ga.) rising senior and longtime NC State football target Jontae Gilbert pointed to Clemson as the clear frontrunner for the coveted cornerback. But those predictions popped up way back in December, and the Tigers are no longer among the contenders for his services.
Recency matters in recruiting. And in the Jontae Gilbert sweepstakes, it appears that the Wolfpack recruiting team might be seizing momentum when it matters most, less than three weeks out from his decision day.
This week, a third Crystal Ball pick surfaced in the race. It favors NC State.
Meanwhile, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine shows the Wolfpack as the favorite.
Gilbert, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound four-star who ranks No. 141 overall and No. 17 among cornerbacks on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, picked up an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren in April 2023 and checked out the Wolfpack in person a few months later. The speedster, who also lined up at wide receiver as a junior and tallied 15 catches for 217 yards, was in Raleigh this past January, again in April, and once more for an official visit just over a month ago.
In late May, he announced a top seven, including NC State, and set a decision date for his birthday on Oct. 19.
However, Gilbert changed those plans a few days after his official visit with the Wolfpack. Now, he's down to a final five — NC State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, UCF, Louisville — and looking to reveal his college choice on Aug. 10.
Although the 2025 NC State football haul already includes two composite four-star prospects, Jontae Gilbert would become the highest-ranked prize if he commits to the Wolfpack.