NC State Football No Longer Slated to Host In-State Five-Star
Earlier this week, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff were reportedly on tap to welcome Faizon Brandon back to campus for another visit as the Grimsley High School (Ga.) five-star signal caller prepares to announce a winner in his high-profile recruitment.
But that no longer appears to be the case.
Just over a month ago, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound rising junior, No. 31 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, revealed four finalists: NC State, Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU. And Brandon set a decision date for Aug. 3, a week from Saturday.
According to a post from Rivals' Dale Dowden, who checked in with the coveted dual-threat quarterback at Grimsley on Thursday, Faizon Brandon "will visit Tennessee [on Friday] and plans to also visit Bama and LSU prior to his announcement."
Although Brandon visited the Wolfpack in June, in addition to visits with his other finalists, it now looks as though Doeren and his crew are the least likely of the four to come out on top.
Tennessee remains the perceived frontrunner with both entered 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.
Meanwhile, the deep 2026 NC State football offer sheet, including Faizon Brandon and nine more quarterback prospects, has yet to yield its first commitment for the Wolfpack.