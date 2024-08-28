NC State Football Reveals Uniforms for Week 1 Against Catamounts
NC State football kicks off its 2024 campaign, the 12th season of the Dave Doeren era, against Western Carolina in the friendly confines of Carter-Findley Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network).
On Tuesday, the program revealed the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack's two-thirds-red Week 1 uniform combo on social media: white helmets, red jerseys, and red pants.
Of course, the NC State football players must avoid looking past the in-state FCS Catamounts in anticipation of the Duke's Mayo Classic showdown against No. 15 Tennessee in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) on Sept. 7.
"Being in FCS football for six years as a coach, those are huge games for programs," Doeren, a former defensive coordinator at Drake and defensive backs coach at Montana, explained to the media on Tuesday afternoon. "Obviously, they make money for those schools as well. So, they help support their budgets. Those kids, to get a play in a Power Four stadium, it's a great life experience for them.
"And they’re good opponents, you know, when you play in these games. You can't take anybody for granted. You have to understand that they're coming in here with nothing to lose when they play us. And having that perspective for me — you know, because I played that level and coached that level — helps when talking to the guys, for sure."