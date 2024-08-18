Top NC State Football Pledge 'Off to Screaming Start' as Senior
In a contest on Saturday, Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver and 2025 NC State football recruiting prize Jerel Bolder provided a sneak preview of his senior year as a prep via two scores through the air.
As Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman noted in the following reposted highlight of Bolder's top play of the day, the 6-foot, 192-pound speedster is "off to a screaming start to his senior season" after committing to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff back in June:
At No. 306 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Bolder is the highest-ranked pledge in the Wolfpack's 17-deep haul, which recently slid to No. 54 in the country. He and Westland High School (Ohio) running back Kentrell Rinehart, No. 420 overall, are the only composite four-star prospects in the collection.
Jerel Bolder, currently No. 42 among wide receivers and No. 8 overall among North Carolinians in the 2025 cycle, and his Forest Hills squad square off against Ashbrook High School on Friday night.
Last year, Bolder totaled 43 catches for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also saw action on defense, tallying 16 tackles, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble as a cornerback.