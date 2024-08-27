Three NC State Basketball Players Autographing Before Football Opener
While tailgating ahead of the 2024 NC State football season opener against Western Carolina, kicking off in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network), fans can swing by the Lowes Foods Fan Zone at PNC Plaza to have items signed by three members of the 2024-25 NC State basketball roster from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the NC State basketball social media team announced the free autograph opportunity, noting that fans who want an autograph "will need to bring their own items to be signed":
The three Wolfpack players slated to be in attendance include two who were on the miracle-working 2023-24 NC State basketball team in graduate guard Michael O'Connell and senior forward Ben Middlebrooks. Both became key contributors after transferring into the program last year.
Redshirt junior guard Mike James, a transfer from Louisville, is the other player who will be available to sign autographs on Thursday.
NC State basketball, looking to build on the underdog ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance that the 2023-24 Wolfpack achieved, tips off its 2024-25 campaign, the eighth season of the Kevin Keatts era in Raleigh, on Nov. 4 when the squad hosts USC Upstate in PNC Arena.