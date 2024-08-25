NC State Football Places Trust in 'Freddie Couples of Kickers'
Last season, Kanoah Vinesett was the backup to one-year NC State football graduate place kicker Brayden Narveson, now a preseason hero for the Tennessee Titans. But Vinesett's only game action was a made extra point in the Wolfpack's 45-7 home win over VMI in September.
In other words, big-game experience isn't exactly a Vinesett selling point. Not yet, anyway.
Nevertheless, the redshirt sophomore, who arrived in Raleigh two years ago as a preferred walk-on and unrated prospect out of Rock Hill, S.C., is on tap to be the 2024 Wolfpack's go-to leg.
Judging by 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren's comments on Kanoah Vinesett during his press conference on Friday in anticipation of the Wolfpack's season opener against Western Carolina in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, the 6-foot-1, 207-pounder has the full backing of the staff.
Doeren suggested the trust in Vinesett stems from his uniform approach to the craft paired with his notably silky mechanics.
"Really impressed with his consistency, his mental makeup," Doeren said about Vinesett. "He's a guy that really does a good job with his routine. He's the same guy every day.
"He's got a smooth swing. [Running backs/special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel] calls him 'The Freddie Couples of Kickers.' He's just got really nice leg swing, and it's consistent, that he can repeat and repeat.
"And it's got good strike. He made a 53-yarder in a scrimmage."