Huge Performance by Future NC State Football Quarterback
After visiting the NC State football program in June 2023, Richland Northeast High School (S.C.) quarterback Will Wilson announced his commitment to Dave Doeren and his staff in Raleigh over the likes of South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Duke. Fourteen months later, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound dual-threat talent is providing a captivating preview of what the Wolfpack can expect from him next year and beyond.
On Friday night, Wilson powered Richland Northeast to a 45-13 home victory over Spring Valley High School in both teams' season opener. He tallied touchdown passes from 43, 23, and 70 yards. Plus, the speedster accounted for two scores on the ground, finding paydirt with a 27-yard scamper and one-yard punch.
Last year, en route to a 7-5 overall record, Wilson helped ensure that Richland Northeast snapped its 12-year losing streak against Spring Valley. Friday night's win marked the school's first on-campus win in the series, Columbia Star Sports reported.
As a junior, Will Wilson connected on 153 of his 236 pass attempts for 2,337 yards and 22 touchdowns, finishing with only five interceptions. And he totaled 1,527 yards and 25 scores on only 114 rush attempts.
Will Wilson, No. 748 overall and No. 43 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is one of 18 NC State football commits in the 2025 arena. He's the only QB in the class.
The Wolfpack's haul ranks No. 51 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 12 among now-17 ACC schools.