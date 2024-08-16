All Wolfpack

NC State Football Target Commits to Lone Out-Of-State Finalist

Somewhat unexpectedly, NC State football recruiters were unable to prevail in the Snook Peterkin sweepstakes.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
On Friday morning, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts officially came up empty in their pursuit of Mount Tabor High School (N.C.) coveted wide receiver Snook Peterkin.

The 6-foot-2, 172-pound long-limbed four-star, a big-play weapon who ranks No. 328 overall, No. 48 at his position, and No. 9 among North Carolinians on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his commitment to Virginia Tech over the Wolfpack and his third finalist, UNC. Plus, Peterkin revealed that he'll also play basketball for the Hokies.

When his announcement ceremony took place at his high school, NC State boasted both 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in the race. However, several insiders noted in recent weeks that the battle was too close to call, as he recently visited all three finalists.

Snook Peterkin would have become the 19th prize for the NC State football recruiting team in the 2025 cycle and only the third four-star in the Wolfpack's haul. As it is, Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder and Westland High School (Ohio) running back Kentrell Rinehart are the only two four-star talents in a class that currently ranks No. 49 in the country.

Bolder remains the program's highest-ranked commit in the cycle at No. 306 overall.

