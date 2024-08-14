NC State Football Recruiting: 'They Are Flipping to Pack'
Kings High School (Ohio) offensive guard Kage Payne, who ranks No. 141 among interior offensive linemen on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and racked up almost two dozen offers in his recruitment, announced his commitment to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound three-star's decision came only a week and a half after he pledged allegiance to Troy. And his offer from the Wolfpack didn't arrive until last Thursday.
Payne revealed his new pledge to Doeren & Co. via the following post:
Judging by the following post from NC State football director of recruiting Alex Faulk roughly 30 minutes later, the coaches in Raleigh are just in a flipping kind of mood right now. Yes, it sure looks as though another flip or two is coming the Wolfpack's way in the near future:
NC State's 2025 recruiting haul, featuring a pair of four-star prospects in Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder and Westland High School (Ohio) running back Kentrell Rinehart, has grown to 18 verbal commits, including two more offensive linemen alongside Kage Payne.
Currently, the Wolfpack collection ranks No. 49 in the country and No. 10 among ACC programs, per 247Sports.