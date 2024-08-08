NC State Football: Mic'd Up 300-Pounder Performs Rain Dance
Following only six appearances as a freshman in Raleigh, Brandon Cleveland saw action on the defensive line in all 13 games — albeit in a backup role — for a 2023 NC State football squad that finished 9-4 overall and No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll. He tallied 28 tackles, including three sacks, and forced a couple of fumbles along the way.
Now, less than a week into fall camp, it looks as though the 6-foot-4, 300-pound nose tackle is determined to dial his impact up a notch as a junior and leader on the defensive line for a 2024 Wolfpack team that will begin the year at No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.
Cleveland's next-level passion, not to mention noticeable respect from his teammates and coaches, are on display in the 96-second inside look below courtesy of NC State football social media.
After trying to trick a few guys into believing that he's not mic'd up, the former composite four-star recruit from Tampa, Fla., is seen punishing the sleds and the Wolfpack's interior offensive linemen before engaging in some amusing stomach-rubbing in the rain at the end:
Brandon Cleveland and the Wolfpack kick off their 2024 campaign at home against Western Carolina at 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.