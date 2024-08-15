Son of NC State Football Legend Now Generating Major Buzz
Over a dozen 2027 prospects have already reported an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff. St. Michael Catholic High School (Ala.) sophomore Gunner Rivers, son of legendary Wolfpack gunslinger and retired 17-year NFL talent Philip Rivers, isn't one of those listed targets in Raleigh.
However, it's entirely possible the 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback has received an NC State football offer but hasn't publicized it.
As 247Sports' Andrew Ivins suggested on Wednesday — marking the debut of the site's top 100 rankings in the 2027 cycle — the Gunner Rivers sweepstakes is likely to remain relatively hush-hush the next few years:
"Move over, Arch Manning. We're kidding, but we do have another quarterback with a promising NFL pedigree as Gunner Rivers is the son of Philip Rivers. He had an impressive freshman campaign...Like Manning, the younger Rivers doesn't have social media and he hasn't done many camps."
Gunner Rivers, a four-star recruit in the eyes of 247Sports, debuted in the site's rankings at No. 64 overall, No. 8 among quarterbacks, and No. 3 in Alabama.
Last season, Rivers was St. Michael Catholic's full-time starter under center as a mere freshman, connecting on 229 of his 362 pass attempts for 3,077 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He added two scores on the ground.
Now, the heralded sophomore and his famous dad, the head football coach at the school since 2021, look to build on their first campaign together in Fairhope. They posted a 6-5 record in 2023.