NC State Football Spotlights High-Spirited Newcomer in Backfield
NC State football, No. 22 in the preseason Coaches Poll released on Monday, will likely notch only its third preseason AP Top 25 appearance this century when that poll comes out next week. One of several reasons for the Wolfpack's projected return to that billing after beginning the 2023 season unranked is the addition of an ACC-tested running back in 23-year-old Jordan Waters.
On Monday afternoon, the NC State football social media team posted a 90-second video of the 6-foot, 215-pound bruiser, who transferred from Duke for his graduate campaign, putting his endearing presence on full display while mic'd up in practice.
The Jordan Waters soundbites include his expressed desire to just "hit something," tips for his younger teammates, a wish to travel back in time to go clubbing in the 2000s sporting a 50 Cent-like getup, and a shoutout to his mom:
As a redshirt senior at Duke, Waters racked up 819 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, in addition to nine catches for 139 yards. Of course, it's also worth noting that his career-high 123 rushing yards on only 13 carries came in the Blue Devils' 24-3 home victory over the Wolfpack in October.
Long story short, Waters' perseverance and determination played a significant role in the Blue Devils' surge from a combined four ACC wins across his first three years to back-to-back winning bowl appearances in his last two seasons in Durham.
Now, it's safe to say the native of Fairmont, N.C., is ready to impact winning in Raleigh in a similar way.