NC State Football Snags Promising Dual-Sport Athlete
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff tallied their first 2026 recruiting prize on Tuesday via the announced verbal commitment from Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, an offer-holding Wolfpack target since last summer.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound three-star pledged allegiance to the recruiters in Raleigh over the state's other three ACC schools in UNC, Duke, and Wake Forest, among others.
Smith, who doubles as a talented infielder and righthanded pitcher, will also play baseball at NC State.
As a mere sophomore at Reagan, he saw action in nine games under center, connecting on 109 of his 230 pass attempts (47.4 completion percentage) to finish the season with 1,498 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only five giveaways through the air. Smith, sitting at No. 46 among the nation's 2026 signal callers in the eyes of On3, also ran the ball 27 times for 159 yards and two scores.
For now, the NC State football coaches have offers out to four undecided quarterbacks on the 2026 trail in Douglas County High School (Ga.) three-star DJ Bordeaux, Seminole High School (Fla.) three-star Michael Clayton, Liberty Christian School (Texas) three-star Quinn Murphy, and Clayton High School (N.C.) unrated athlete Aiden Smalls.