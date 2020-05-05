AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Top Wolfpack Target Shipley Chooses Clemson

Brett Friedlander

Will Shipley might be a legacy whose parents both graduated from NC State. But when it comes to his college football career, his legacy will be made at a different school.

The top-ranked all-purpose back in the country and No. 1 recruit in North Carolina announced his college choice on Tuesday, choosing Clemson over the Wolfpack.

Shipley’s decision was yet another setback at the hands of the Tigers for coach Dave Doeren’s program -- this one perhaps more disappointing than any suffered on the field over the past few years.

Shipley, from Weddington High School in Matthews, represented an opportunity for State to land an elite-five star prospect from within its own backyard. Instead, he’ll spend the next four years at an ACC Atlantic rival, twice coming to Carter-Finley Stadium to play against the Wolfpack.

In addition to Clemson and State, he also had offers from Notre Dame, Clemson, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Stanford.

Shipley rushed for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 while posting 10 100-plus yard games for a team that went 15-0 on the way to a second straight 3AA state championship. He also caught 34 passes for 585 yards and eight more scores.

Because of his versatility and his 5-foot-11, 200-pound stature, the five-star prospect has drawn comparisons to Carolina Panthers' star Christian McCaffery.

Shipley accounted for 271 yards and four of his team's five touchdowns in its 34-14 state championship win against Lee County last December. It was a game played at Carter-Finley.

Afterward, Shipley said it meant a lot to have such a big game on the Wolfpack's home field, telling reporters afterward that "coming here as a young kid," he'd dreamt of playing "on a field like this."

He’s a dream he’ll get to realize during his college career -- only wearing orange rather than red and white.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Wolfpack Target Shipley Set to Announce College Choice

Weddington High School star Will Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back and one of NC State’s top recruiting priorities for the Class of 2021, will announce his college choice on Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Turns Attention Back to 2021 QBs

Heinrich Haarberg, a three-star prospect from Kearney, Neb., has become the fourth quarterback in the Class of 2021 to report a scholarship offer from NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Louisville has received its NCAA Notice of Allegations ..

Brett Friedlander

Larrell Murchison profile from his hometown paper ..

Brett Friedlander

State Has Reason to be 'Terrified' of NCAA's New Independent Infractions Process

Thanks to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, we now have a better understanding of why NC State's administration is so apprehensive about having the Dennis Smith Jr. infractions case decided by the NCAA's new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Smith-Williams Gets New Number With Redskins

James Smith-Williams wore both No. 39 and No. 1 during his career at NC State. Now that he's a member of the Washington Redskins, the recent seventh round draft pick will be wearing a new number. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Could State Have Interest in Olivier Sarr?

Third-team All-ACC center Olivier Sarr has announced his intention to enter the NCAA's transfer portal. Now that NC State has a scholarship available following the departure of top-recruit Josh Hall, could it make a play for the Wake Forest star? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Undrafted Free Agents Still Waiting for NFL Call

A week after the draft, NC State's Jarius Morehead, Emanel McGirt and Deonte Holden, among others, are still waiting and hoping for free agent deals that will give them a shot at making it to the NFL. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Losing Hall Hurts, But Wolfpack Still Has Plenty Left

Despite losing top recruit Josh Hall, who announced Thursday that he's staying in the NBA draft, the 2020-21 NC State basketball team still has enough talent on hand to be have a successful season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Directors Does Not Recommend One-Time Transfer Waiver

Brett Friedlander