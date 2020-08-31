SI.com
Free Agent Hauschka Auditions With Titans

Brett Friedlander

Three days after being released by the Buffalo Bills, Steven Hauschka has already begun his search for a new team.

Sunday, the former NC State kicker was in Nashville auditioning for a job with the Tennessee Titans, according to the official workout/visit list put out by the NFL.

Hauschka isn't the only veteran kicker hoping to catch on with the Titans, who played in the AFC Championship Game last season. Stephen Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowler with the New England Patriots, has also worked out with the team.

It is uncertain whether either will be signed by the Titans.

According to David Boclair of Sports illustrated's All Titans, coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson are likely to keep incumbent Greg Joseph, who was signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad in Week 16.

Like Tyler Bass, the rookie that made Hauscka expendible in Buffalo, Joseph is a cheaper option for the Titans. Hauschka was scheduled to make $2.3 million in base salary this year.

But with Tennessee hoping to make another deep run into the playoffs, Hausckha and Gostkowski are viewed as available veteran options if Joseph struggles early.

Although at age 35, Hauschka has lost some of the leg strength that earned him the nickname "Hauschka Money" while helping the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2014-15, the newly minted free agent doesn't figure to be out of work long.

He was 22 of 28 on field goals last season, his third with the Bills, while going 30 for 32 on extra points. On the down side, he made only one of five attempts longer than 50 yards and recorded touchbacks on only 52% of his kickoffs.

In addition to Buffalo and Seattle, Hauschka has also kicked for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Hauschka made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts and all 25 of his extra points for the Wolfpack in 2007, his only season at State after spending his first three college seasons at Division III Middlebury.

His most memorable performance with the Wolfpack came in a victory against Miami, when he converted four field goals -- including the winning 42-yarder in overtime.

Football

