Top-Ranked QB to Visit NC State Football Before Decision Day
In late June, less than two weeks after checking out the NC State football program once again on an unofficial visit, Grimsley High School (N.C.) quarterback Faizon Brandon revealed four finalists in his recruitment. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff made the cut, along with three SEC powers in Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee.
At the same time, Brandon announced an Aug. 3 decision date, now less than two weeks away.
As the 6-foot-4, 195-pound five-star prepares for what will be an early high-profile pledge in the 2026 arena, NC State is gearing up for one more chance to impress him beforehand. On Tuesday, On3's Ethan McDowell reported on social media that Brandon "is planning a final trip to NC State before his commitment."
He visited all four of his finalists in June.
According to 247Sports, Faizon Brandon ranks No. 1 overall in the 2026 class. On3 places him a bit lower at No. 11, albeit still No. 1 among quarterbacks following his 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air, not to mention 528 yards and nine scores on the ground, as a mere sophomore last year.
For now, Tennessee, also reportedly on tap to welcome him to campus one last time before his big day, is the favorite to come out on top in the eyes of both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Nevertheless, one would think that Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack still have at least an outside shot in light of Faizon Brandon's homestretch visit plans.
NC State football has yet to land its first 2026 recruiting prize. No doubt Faizon Brandon would make for an epic start to the collection.