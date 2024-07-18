NC State Basketball to Host Sharpshooting North Carolina Recruit
Southern High School (N.C.) rising senior and Durham native Jackson Keith has been on the NC State basketball wishlist for roughly 18 months. He's built a relationship with Kevin Keatts and the rest of the Wolfpack staff. And by all accounts, the recruiters in Raleigh are either the favorite or among the frontrunners to land the four-star wing.
ALSO READ: Priority NC State Recruit Makes Cuts, Sets Decision Date
So, it's no surprise that Keith, one of Keatts' earliest targets in the cycle, is making plans to visit the Wolfpack. This week, he told Zagsblog's Sam Lance that he's confirmed an official visit to Notre Dame beginning on Oct. 12 and is about to finalize dates for trips to NC State, Tennessee, and LSU.
"Right after Peach Jam, I'll work on setting those," Keith said.
Keith, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound sharpshooter who ranks No. 115 overall and No. 6 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sport 2025 Composite, holds almost two dozen offers and has yet to name finalists in his recruitment. Even so, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives his NC State basketball suitors a 52.8 percent chance of coming out on top in the end.
Back in January, after Jackson Keith began attracting interest from the UNC basketball coaches, he sat behind the Tar Heel bench in the Dean E. Smith Center for NC State's road loss in the rivalry.
The Wolfpack have reeled in on one 2025 pledge in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.