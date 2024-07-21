Predictions Surface for Major NC State Basketball Recruiting Target
Three days out from Bryce Heard's announcement, several insiders' forecasts call for the NC State basketball coaches to add to their 2025 recruiting haul on Wednesday.
As of the one newly entered 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction on Sunday morning, all four picks between that site and the Rivals FutureCast point to the Wolfpack coming out on top for the Homewood-Flossmoor High School (Ill.) standout guard. And that aligns with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, showing NC State as the outright frontrunner.
Heard, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound sharpshooting wing who boasts a four-star rating and ranks No. 89 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited Kevin Keatts and his staff in Raleigh about a month ago, marking the only official visit in his recruitment. Last week, along with setting a decision date, he revealed finalists: NC State, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, and Xavier.
Keatts and his cohorts tallied their first 2025 recruiting prize on June 18 via the announced pledge by Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.
At this point, given the "high confidence" tags applied to both 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, it would be a surprise if Bryce Heard doesn't become the second NC State basketball commit in the cycle.
According to Heard's social media, he'll announce his college choice in his school's auditorium at 3:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.