Two-Year NC State Basketball Guard 'Straight Vicious' for Blazers
Evidently, NC State basketball product Terquavion Smith is on the prowl for a new contract in the NBA.
The 2021-23 college standout guard, who led the Wolfpack in points and assists as a sophomore before going undrafted last summer, became an unrestricted free agent earlier this month when the Philadelphia 76ers did not extend a qualifying offer. He spent his rookie campaign on a two-way deal, in which he averaged 3.3 points across his 16 regular season appearances for the Sixers.
ALSO READ: NC State Talent Gets Acrobatic in Summer League Action
So, the 21-year-old Smith signed on with the Portland Trail Blazers for NBA 2K25 Summer League play in Las Vegas, hoping to prove deserving of another two-way contract or better somewhere.
Although his first few outings were relatively quiet, Smith made a loud statement in Portland's Summer League finale on Sunday night. He filled every column on his stat sheet via 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, five steals, two blocks, three turnovers, and three fouls in 26 minutes as a stater in the Blazers' 105-95 win over the Houston Rockets.
There was this emphatic dunk in transition:
However, it was Smith's defensive effort that was most striking, as he drew the "STRAIGHT VICIOUS" description from Portland's social media team following this powerful baseline swat:
Sure, Terquavion Smith finished the contest only 6-for-18 from the field and 3-for-11 beyond the arc, albeit with a perfect 3-for-3 clip at the charity stripe.
Even so, his activity level was off the charts.
Altogether, the six NC State basketball alums in Las Vegas for Summer League provided some entertaining highlights. And several, including undrafted 2023-24 NC State basketball big men DJ Burns and Mohamed Diarra, presented strong cases for a permanent place in the NBA next season.
Now, though, with no former Wolfpack players on the roster of either team in Monday night's championship showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat, the Summer League Wolfpack experience is officially complete.