Gainey, NC State Set for Non-Conference Matchup With SEC Program

RALEIGH — NC State is in a new era of men's basketball, with program alumnus Justin Gainey taking over the team following just one year of Will Wade running things. The Wolfpack is busy building out its first roster and staff under Gainey, preparing for the 2026-27 season and beyond. However, the new coach is already looking at the schedule for next year as well.

The Pack agreed to a neutral-court matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers in Nashville next season, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The bout will pit Gainey against the program for which he served as an assistant and associate head coach for the last five seasons under Rick Barnes . There is no confirmed date for the game at this time, however.

Ganey taking on his mentor

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Gainey earned a strong reputation as an assistant over the last two decades, but his best work came in Knoxville under Barnes. During his stint with the Volunteers, Gainey helped the program establish the strong defensive identity Tennessee has come to be known for, as it held top 20 KenPom defensive efficiency scores in every season he was with the program. Now, he's leading his alma mater.

During his hiring process, Gainey didn't get a much stronger recommendation than the one that came from Barnes. The legendary SEC coach took time to discuss his top assistant's candidacy for the Wolfpack opening after Will Wade's shocking exit as the Volunteers prepared for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Ultimately, Gainey was hired by NC State just a few days after Tennessee lost to the eventual champions, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes looks to the scoreboard during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I hope he gets the job. I don't think there's anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey," Barnes said. "He's a North Carolina native. He went to NC State, played four years there, started four years. Helped win an ACC tournament. He has just incredible pride in his university. A terrific basketball coach."

As for the scheduled matchup, it's an early indication that Gainey won't be ducking top-tier competition in his first season with the Wolfpack, even if his team isn't completely prepared to compete with a program as well-renowned as Tennessee. It also offers the first-year coach to prove himself against one of the sport's best and someone he learned to call a friend despite being his employee.