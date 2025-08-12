Key Wolfpack Lineman Ready For Massive Year
The North Carolina State Wolfpack football program produced several tremendously talented offensive linemen throughout head coach Dave Doeren's tenure. The 2025 roster might have the next member of that group.
Jacarrius Peak, now a redshirt junior, is one of NC State's potential breakout superstars despite playing on the offensive line. Under offensive line coach Garett Tujague, Peak has undergone a transformation physically and positionally.
Breaking Out
The redshirt junior looks to be working primarily as the team's starting left tackle heading into the 2025 season, protecting sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey's blind side.
Peak has reportedly added tremendous mass since arriving on campus in 2022, potentially as much as 35 pounds over his first three seasons with the program. Peak is listed as 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, fitting him in as a mobile offensive tackle type. His increased weight should only help him with blocking, given that extra strength.
He showcased his already-tremendous strength and blocking ability in the 2024 season as he pancaked 54 defenders, good for the second-most pancake blocks on the Wolfpack roster.
Peak spent most of the 2024 season at right tackle as the team had Anthony Belton in place at left tackle. With Belton suiting up for the Packers now, the opportunity for Peak to move over to the blind side opened up, and the staff felt he was the man for the job.
Leading by Example
Part of the new burden for Peak as the team's No. 1 offensive lineman has been taking on more of a leadership role. The team will likely include at least two new starters alongside Peak in the trenches, potentially including a true freshman in Spike Sowells at center.
Utah State transfer Teague Andersen will likely fill in for Peak on the right side of the line after the veteran switched to left tackle. Luckily for Andersen, his teacher knows a thing or two about protecting Bailey at quarterback.
"I feel like I learned a lot from him," Andersen said. "I feel like we complement each other a lot because we're very different players ... different skillsets. He's really, really fast and quick guy ... Just learning sets from him, learning different techniques from him has been a blessing."
Peak's development will be crucial for NC State in 2025. So far, things seem to be looking up for the left tackle.
