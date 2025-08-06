NC State Offensive Star Lands on Another Award Watch List
Just a few days after landing on the Paul Hornung watchlist for college football's most versatile player, North Carolina State running back Hollywood Smothers earned a spot on the Doak Walker Award Watch List Tuesday.
The award is presented to the best collegiate running back in the nation after each season. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty received the award for the 2024 season.
With his addition to the Doak Walker Watch List, Smothers became the fourth North Carolina State player to be featured on a preseason award watchlist so far this offseason. He joined quarterback CJ Bailey, tight end Justin Joly, and nose tackle Brandon Cleveland.
Smothers looks to be a key contributor for the 2025 Wolfpack, returning after a solid season in 2024. As a redshirt freshman, he became the team's starting running back for the final six games and earned the starting role for the 2025 season.
He rushed for 571 yards on 89 attempts and tallied six rushing touchdowns across 11 games. The dynamic back was also a nice safety valve for CJ Bailey in his freshman year, hauling in 19 catches for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Despite being a redshirt sophomore in just his second season with the team and first as a full-time starter, Smothers has embraced his new role as a voice in the locker room.
"Now I’m that guy that has to be first in the building, make sure my guys are held accountable and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing," Smothers said. "I'm just stepping more into the leadership role."
Smothers made waves in May when he posted a controversial Instagram story of a dart board with a photo of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick taped to it. The post included a caption that read "Target Practice" above the dart board.
The running back seems to be bringing plenty of bulletin board material into the 2025 season, with his warning shot to Belichick and discussion of the team's ugly loss to ECU in the 2024 Military Bowl.
The Doak Walker nod for Smothers can serve as some positive influence in a sports world seemingly drawn to negativity and conflict. He'll have a chance to prove he belongs amongst the nation's top running backs in just a few weeks when the Wolfpack takes on ECU in a rematch of last season's bowl game.
