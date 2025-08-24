The Main Takeaway From NC State Fall Camp
NC State football began its final phase preparations for the 2025 season during the last week of July when the program's fall camp got started.
The program looked to bounce back from a 6-7 season and returned several key contributors, including sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers.
Throughout camp, head coach Dave Doeren continued to reiterate one aspect of the 2025 roster he was particularly pleased with. The team showed what he called competitive depth consistently throughout the practices and scrimmages in the three-plus weeks of fall camp.
Building out the Wolfpack
Doeren and his staff turned to the transfer portal to help create competition within the Wolfpack roster. The staff hoped to sharpen some undervalued transfers with a highly competitive camp environment.
"I've really enjoyed the offseason with these guys, building a team, team chemistry, the glue through a variety of ways," Doeren said. "Leadership, shared adversity, team building, and it's been fun to see the guys when we've put them in tough situations, put them in chaos, how they respond."
The coach added that most of the new additions gelled well and quickly with their new program.
Fierce Defense
Most of the turnover happened on the defensive side of the ball. That turnover contributed to the competitive depth Doeren discussed multiple times.
"There's a lot of competition on that side of the football. Being able to watch those competitions and get guys to where we think this is our best 11 and then guys that are going to rotate," Doeren said. "There's some guys that in some cases, if there are two of them out there, we look at the third guy as a starter that's also going to play a lot."
The growth on the defensive side of the ball was a byproduct of introducing transfers like cornerback Brian Nelson II to the defensive back room, which pushed returners like Devon Marshall to play at an even higher level.
"There's a lot of competitive depth and it's pushed them," Doeren said. "It pushes you a lot when you see the guy behind you go in and make plays and now you have to go in and make plays."
The Wolfpack will put its competitive depth to the test when it faces East Carolina in the season opener Thursday at 7 P.M. EST.
