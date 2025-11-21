NC State Expected to Get Key Player Back For Maui Invitational
RALEIGH — With No. 25 NC State completing its final preparations before making the long trip out to Hawaii for the Southwest Maui Invitational, head coach Will Wade provided an update on a crucial member of the rotation who dealt with injuries in the last two games.
The Wolfpack expect to get junior guard Terrance Arceneaux back for the opening matchup against Seton Hall after the Houston transfer missed the wins over UAB and VCU over the last week, per Wade.
The Arceneaux Update
Arceneaux entered the season expected to be a critical part of Wade's eight-to-nine player rotation. The junior got the start in the Wolfpack's preseason exhibition game against South Carolina in Greensboro, but Wade slotted Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman into the starting five in the first two games of the regular season.
The Houston transfer played just 10 minutes in the opener against NC Central and then eight minutes in the second game against UAB. The team announced he was dealing with an achilles injury before the game against UNC Greensboro and listed him as doubtful. He filmed the team's warmups while wearing a team jumpsuit, indicating he was unlikely to appear in that game, which he didn't.
"He's been cleared. He got a good checkup. We got some we had some scans done yesterday that all came back really, really good," Wade said Thursday.
The fact that Arceneaux's injury was in the Achilles was a cause for concern, given his history with that particular part of his body. During his sophomore season at Houston, he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon 11 games into the season, ending his tenure as a regular member of Kelvin Sampson's rotation in that season.
With everything coming back clean, Arceneaux will provide a nice boost to NC State's already loaded backcourt. His absence allowed players like freshman Matt Able and senior Alyn Breed to get more reps in the rotation, which will only help the Wolfpack in the long term. However, NC State's defense could use a versatile wing player like Arceneaux back in the mix, particularly in Maui.
The Wolfpack is set to take on Seton Hall in the opening round of the tournament. The Pirates boast one of the strongest defenses, at least statistically, in the nation heading into the event. Wade will be happy to have another experienced guard back for that game, which is set to tip off Monday at 2 P.M. EST.
