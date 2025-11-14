Alyn Breed Makes Remarkable Return Against UNC Greensboro
RALEIGH — In his second game of the season at McNeese State, Alyn Breed looked like his breakout was happening. Things ended quickly, as he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
After a year and a trip through the transfer portal with head coach Will Wade, he played over 20 minutes for the first time since his injury in NC State's 110-64 win over UNC Greensboro, helping the Wolfpack move to 3-0. The fifth-year guard scored four points, dished out four assists and hauled in four rebounds in his extended action for the Wolfpack.
Unique Circumstances
NC State turned to Breed largely due to the absence of two of the top guards in the rotation. Terrance Arceneaux sat out as he deals with an Achilles issue, but Tre Holloman exited for less than ideal circumstances. The Michigan State transfer found himself in the middle of a scuffle near the UNCG bench and ended up making contact with someone and was ejected from the game.
Enter Breed, who played just five minutes late in the second half of the Wolfpack's opening win over NC Central. The veteran guard checked into the game at one of its most chaotic points, as the Spartans enjoyed a parade to the free-throw line throughout the first half. He offered a stabilizing presence for the Pack and earned the trust of Wade quickly.
His lone field goal came in transition late in the first half. Breed weaved through the Spartan defense before it could get set up and euro-stepped his way to the basket for a smooth layup. While it wasn't the most explosive move, Breed's veteran savvy came out in a big way on that play.
"He came in, like you said, controlled the game, got our rhythm together and it felt like we played together for a little while," Darrion Williams said. "Still got a few things we can fix, but I think him just being aggressive and him just being himself, that's all we asked of him. He came in, just did a great job controlling the game."
Meeting the Standard
Breed and fellow McNeese State transfer Quadir Copeland know Will Wade better than any other player on the roster. They spent a full season with him. While his opportunities might be limited with the Wolfpack, there's a trust and understanding between Breed and Wade.
"I've been with Wade almost two years. He's got a lot of faith in me and I got a lot of faith in him," Breed said. "I knew my time would come. I knew I had to step up for my teammates today, so I just made sure I went out there and I played hard and did the best I could."
As for Breed's road back to the basketball court, nobody knows more about the guard's hard work to get back than Wade. The coach explained that there were points where it looked like Breed might never be able to play again, but the guard never lost hope. Breed did enough to earn a spot with Wade in Raleigh and continued to battle for a chance to get back in the rotation.
"It's hard to keep showing up every day if you don't ever know if you're going to be able to play again," Wade said. "That's hard to do, and for him to be able to do that and see him rewarded and play in front of this crowd and be able to perform well was really nice."
Holloman is set to return for the Wolfpack in Monday's game against VCU, by far the biggest test of the season. Arceneaux's status is more up in the air moving forward. The emergence of Breed as an adequate option off the bench should give Wade and the staff some comfort. Even if the moments are limited, Breed's journey earned huge praise and respect from his coach.
"He was just smooth and what we needed...," Wade said. "Everybody knew what he'd been through and everything he's gone through just to get back to this point to play. Just incredible... And I'm really proud of him."
