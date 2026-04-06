NC State Guard Matt Able Makes Transfer Portal Decision

RALEIGH — NC State suffered its first major transfer portal loss on Monday, as freshman guard Matt Able announced his intention to enter the portal and begin the NBA Draft process after just one season with the Wolfpack. While it's not a surprising decision, it is still a major loss for the Pack and new head coach Justin Gainey.

Able was the first elite recruit under former head coach Will Wade , arriving in Raleigh as a high four-star with expectations of immediately contributing to NC State in his first season. There were ups and downs to his first season with the Wolfpack, but the freshman turned things in the second half of the year and averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 35.5% from 3-point range. In his announcement on Instagram, Able did leave returning to NC State as an option.

More on Able's exit

NEWS: NC State guard Matt Able will enter the @TransferPortal and declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, source told @On3.



The 6-6 freshman averaged 9.2 points per game in ACC play, shooting over 37% from three. Scored 19 points against North Carolina… pic.twitter.com/FJOIY2gygY — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 6, 2026

When Wade decided to leave, the expectation was that many players wouldn't follow him, but would look for new opportunities elsewhere in a sizable exodus from NC State. Multiple reports indicated that Able was on the fence about returning even if Wade stayed in Raleigh, potentially entering the portal anyway. Gainey turned out to make no difference in his decision.

Over the last 12 games, Able saw increased playing time and trust from Wade and his staff. The 6-foot-6 freshman averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, while bumping his 3-point shooting up to 38% during that period as well. He had the look of a player ready to take a massive leap in his sophomore season, but that won't happen at NC State .

Before the season even began, Able's name appeared in several NBA mock drafts, with talent evaluators liking his balanced offensive game and strong shooting ability, as well as his size for the defensive end. He proved to be a valuable defender, likely raising his NBA ceiling somewhat in the eyes of organizations and could be in the mix as a second-round pick if he plays his cards right.

Able could've been a valuable bridge for the Wolfpack, but now the focus shifts to finding new backcourt options for Gainey's first roster at NC State. There are already a significant number of names entering the transfer portal who could be quality fits with the Pack under Gainey. The new coach is still working to finish his first coaching staff at State, but the transfer portal officially opens April 7, so there should be some more clarity on who the Pack will go after soon.