Freshman Guard Surging at the Right Time For NC State

RALEIGH — Matt Able became Will Wade's first high-profile recruit at NC State, arriving at the program as a high four-star in the eyes of most of the rating services. With that reputation, there were always going to be expectations right out of the gate. Like many college freshmen, athlete or otherwise, Able needed time to adjust to life with the Wolfpack.

When the season shifted to the ACC schedule, Wade let Able play through more and more of his mistakes. That decision proved to be a wise one, as the freshman is peaking at the right time for the Wolfpack, scoring in bunches and showing a tremendous amount of comfort against top-tier competition down the stretch.

A growing player

Modern college basketball coaches wear many different hats. In Wade's case, player development for players like Able took something of a backseat as his personal focus shifted toward making NC State a competitor in the ACC as quickly as possible. Now that Able is coming on when it matters most, Wade wishes he trusted the freshman sooner.

"I'm sorry I couldn't help him more earlier in the year or I think we'd have gotten him to this point a little bit quicker," Wade said. "But I'm glad we're here now. I expect him to continue to build, continue to grow and be able to finish the season strong for us."

Able averaged 18 points in NC State's two-game stretch between the Miami loss and the victory over North Carolina, shooting a blistering 61.5% from 3-point range. The 17-point and 19-point performances were both career highs for the youngster, who never gave up on his development and continued to work on and off the court.

"We expected it. He's a great player, works hard," Wade said. "He's diligent. He studies film. He does everything that you ask him to do. We knew it was coming; it was just a matter of him growing throughout the year, but give him credit. He's stuck with it. He's had some really good times in the last couple of games, but he had some really low moments earlier in the year."

Able's tutelage was spurred on by senior point guard Quadir Copeland, the heart and soul of the Wolfpack during the 2025-26 season. Copeland frequently referred to the freshman as his "young bull," helping him learn the ins and outs of being a guard at this level. Seeing Able explode for 19 points against UNC meant quite a bit to the senior.

"I feel like Matt just fully bought in," Copeland said after the UNC win. "He bought into actually understanding that the winning part is not just individual. ... Him just coming in and being a spark for us every game and... Matt does way more than just shoot... His development has been amazing. ... He understood his own mistakes and fixed them himself."

