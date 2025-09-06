3 Bold Observations From NC State's Week 2 Win
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Another week, another one-score win for North Carolina State. The Wolfpack escaped Virginia in a 35-31 shootout at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Once again, the game came down to the first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's unit getting a critical stop. Linebacker and edge rusher Cian Slone jumped a curl route in the end zone and picked off Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris for the win.
While NC State's defense struggled throughout the game, the Wolfpack offense dominated for large portions of both halves. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and running back Hollywood Smothers accounted for 389 of the team's 416 total yards.
Harsh and Slone are the Wolfpack Defense
After both contributing massively in the opening win over East Carolina, defensive end Sabastian Harsh and Slone have quickly become the most important members of Eliot's defense. Virginia gashed the Wolfpack on the ground, avoiding the duo's strong pass-rushing ability throughout.
Harsh combined with linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. for a critical tackle on a 4th-and-1 deep in NC State territory to stop the Cavaliers from taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Harsh finished with five total tackles. one tackle for loss and two more quarterback hurries. On a difficult day for the Wolfpack pass rush, the veteran defensive end still made Morris uncomfortable when it counted in the second half.
"I think just playing every single play like its your last, that's probably the most important thing," Harsh said after the win. "Just not giving up."
Slone played hero with the late interception of Morris in the end zone. The linebacker corps as a whole struggled throughout the win, but Slone continued to be one of the team's best tacklers on the perimeter.
Without Slone and Harsh, the Wolfpack likely don't win the game.
Bailey's Legs
While Bailey distinguished himself as a passer, his legs continued to be a massive asset. The quarterback finished with 48 rushing yards, including a massive 30-yard touchdown to respond to Virginia early in the game.
The backfield duo of Bailey and Smothers creates major headaches for opposing defenses.
"When you can throw the football the way that he can and have the skill around him, but then also make them have to defend his legs, that's tough on a defense," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. "It's really hard ... I thought Kurt called some really good QB runs in the game. CJ made some plays on his own. That second TD run was a scramble. But having that extra element changes how you have to defend us."
If Bailey can continue to grow as a passer and mix in his new comfort running the football, NC State's offense could take off to new heights. Also, first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper doesn't seem afraid to put the ball in his hands intentionally.
Run Defense Collapsed
The NC State defense allowed just 30 rushing yards in the win over ECU. In the Virginia game, the Wolfpack gave up 257 yards and struggled to contain a potent Cavalier rushing attack.
Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns, including a 66-yard explosive score. The Wolfpack linebackers failed to plug holes throughout the first half, allowing Taylor to go untouched on several runs.
It was a concerning development that ultimately didn't matter this week, but the Wolfpack will face far stronger running backs throughout the season.
