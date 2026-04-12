One Critical Visit Ends for NC State, Another Big One Begins

RALEIGH — With his staff now finalized, first-year head coach Justin Gainey is all systems go in the transfer portal for NC State. The Wolfpack needs to completely remake its roster with most of the production from a year ago on the way out, so Gainey is hard at work finding solutions.

Gainey and the Pack hosted First-Team All-WCC guard Christian Hammond for a visit on Saturday, which included a visit to the baseball game, which State won 18-5, and all the bells and whistles high-profile transfer visits included. Now, the program awaits his decision, but already flipped the page to another massive backcourt target who could join Hammond if all goes well: Bishop Boswell of Tennessee.

What to know about the Boswell situation

Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) makes a face toward the Tennessee bench in the final moments of an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Iowa State at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boswell will reportedly be the second on-campus visit of the transfer portal season for NC State, set to arrive on Sunday, according to a report from 247Sports. The guard always made sense as a target for the Wolfpack, given his recent NCAA Tournament success playing for Gainey when he served as Tennessee's associate head coach under Rick Barnes.

Should all go well with Hammond and he becomes the first transfer to sign with Gainey's Wolfpack, the team has a chance to solidify what could be a very solid backcourt for the 2026-27 season by adding a high-major transfer in Boswell. While the numbers might not jump off the page, the Tennessee connection could see Boswell explode in his junior season.

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boswell averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Volunteers as a sophomore, his first season as a full-time starter. He played just over 26 minutes per game and shot 38.5% from 3-point range, consistently showing his ability from deep throughout his second collegiate season in the SEC.

The signs point to the 6-foot-4 guard being a prime candidate for a statistical jump in his junior season, potentially with an even larger role under Gainey at NC State. The Wolfpack already missed out on one of the former Volunteer players, J.P. Estrella , who committed to Michigan very early in the transfer portal process. Missing out on Boswell would sting.

Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) shoots the ball during an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With uncertainty about the future of sharpshooter Paul McNeil, who hasn't officially entered the transfer portal yet despite reportedly planning to, NC State needs to start making backcourt moves regardless of his status. Bringing in both Boswell and Hammond might entice McNeil more with the idea of staying and playing alongside two talented guards.

Boswell was a clever passer who could play the role of floor general while being able to get his own offense for the Wolfpack. His defense also makes a ton of sense for what Gainey wants NC State to look like. The fit is there, so the ball is in the Wolfpack's court to make things happen during his visit.