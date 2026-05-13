Reviewing NC State Baseball's NCAA Tournament Outlook and Projections

RALEIGH — NC State baseball has officially arrived at the final week of the regular season, still clinging to NCAA Tournament hopes after an up-and-down year. The plethora of key injuries and other inconsistencies that have plagued the program all season long haven't been enough to drag it completely out of contention, but the Wolfpack needs to find a way to finish strong.

Luckily for veteran skipper Elliott Avent , the Pack secured some crucial wins in ACC play and against strong out-of-conference opponents to make up for some of those issues. As the season comes to a close, the NCAA Tournament projections have never been more important and NC State has a home in some of the most important ones. Where does the Wolfpack stand today?

The Projections

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

D1Baseball

No. 3 Seed

Starkville, Miss

Host: Mississippi State

USA Today

No. 3 Seed

Gainesville, Fla.

Host: Florida

Baseball America

No. 3 Seed

Gainesville, Fla.

Host: Florida

On3

No. 3 Seed

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Host: Southern Miss.

What do the projections mean for the Wolfpack?

1B Chris McHugh watches a home run go over the fence while running to first base in NC State's 12-2 victory over East Carolina on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

As things stand, NC State is No. 41 in the RPI and No. 42 in KPI, the two primary metrics for the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Wolfpack's lack of success on the road in weekend series during ACC play is likely the main con for the program's seeding battle, as the team didn't come away victorious in a single series away from the Doak in 2026.

In Avent and NC State's defense, they went up against some of the best teams in the ACC on the road, facing No. 3 Georgia Tech and No. 11 Florida State away from the friendly confines of Raleigh. Those series losses aren't a major issue; however, the ones to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are far more problematic for the Wolfpack as it strives to make the NCAA Tournament.

NC State head coach Elliott Avent before a game. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

The good news for NC State is that there aren't many coaches with more experience in the tournament than Avent, now in his 30th season at the helm of the program. He knows what it takes to get over the top in a regional and will do everything in his power to get his team through to the Super Regional round, no matter where the Wolfpack ends up.

Regardless of where the Pack plays, it will need to get through two ranked opponents. As things currently stand, the lowest host seed NC State could face in terms of top-25 ranking would be No. 12 Mississippi State, although a red-hot Oklahoma State squad, ranked No. 22, is slated to be part of that regional as well. It will all come down to the Wolfpack's momentum after the ACC Tournament.