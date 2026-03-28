Rod Brind'Amour Offers Thoughts on NC State Coaching Drama

RALEIGH — The reaction from the NC State community to Will Wade's decision to leave the men's basketball team after one season and return to LSU was fairly unified; There were strong feelings of disappointment and betrayal. Now, the program is trying to turn the page quickly and find its next leader, with local figures all chiming in with opinions as the search begins.

One of the most successful sports figures in the Triangle is Rod Brind'Amour, the longtime Carolina Hurricanes player and current head coach. The Hurricanes and NC State have a unique relationship built on geographical connection, shared use of the Lenovo Center and a fairly connected and overlapping fan base. Brind'Amour offered his thoughts on Wade's exit on Friday.

'I think he did them a favor'

Nov 11, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour looks on from behind the players bench against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Brind'Amour was asked by Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal about the events that unfolded over the course of Wednesday and Thursday with NC State and Will Wade. The hockey coach didn't mince words when discussing the sudden departure of Wade and his clumsy courtship by his former program, LSU. Brind'Amour's bond with certain members of the NC State athletic department is known, making it sting for him as it did for many of the people he calls friends.

“I know the program pretty well. I didn't know Will. I’ve got a good relationship with (AD) Boo (Corrigan). I’ve got a good relationship with (NC State baseball) coach Elliott Avent ; he's a great family friend," Brind'Amour said. "They need to hire a guy like Coach Avent. That's what you need to do. Get a guy that gets it, a guy that's a good people person, that's in it for the right reasons. That's what they need to hire.”

Jun 20, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Eliot Avent (9) watches his team prior to the game against the North Carolina Tarheels during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Avent has long been a champion of local sports and the Hurricanes (although he is admittedly a massive fan of the New York Yankees), which helped him form a friendship with Brind'Amour. Avent is also a 30-year veteran of NC State, leading the baseball program through different eras and maintaining a level of success unknown by most colleges. That loyalty is something Brind'Amour feels NC State must find in its next men's basketball coach .

"That's maybe a different reason, but it’s the right guy, if you get what I mean," Brind'Amour said when discussing the qualities of the next coach. "A guy that appreciates here. In today's college atmosphere. I don't know — it's different. There's no loyalty anymore, clearly. I mean, it'd be nice if you get that feeling back. That's what was so great about college. You go to a school, and you're part of it forever. And what are we doing? And this is a prime example. "

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Wade sold that level of loyalty when he arrived, but he made many false promises as well, galvanizing a starving fan base for a new level of consistency and glory. That made the pain for fans and the administration even worse, but Brind'Amour feels as though it might be for the best.

“I'm sure there's a guy out there that still has that attachment to the place. I think that would be a start," Brind'Amour said. "If we want these kids to stick around, how do you — I don't know, it just blows my mind that that's how that all went down. But I think (Wade) did them a favor.”