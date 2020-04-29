AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

NCAA Board Votes to Allow Athlete Compensation

Brett Friedlander

Bowing to public and political pressure, the NCAA's Board of Governors has voted to allow college athletes to be compensated for third-party endorsements, along with other opportunities both related to and separate from athletics.

Under the new name, image and likeness rules, which still must be formally adopted by each of the NCAA's three divisions and won't go into effect uintil the 2021-22 academic year, athletes in all sports will be able to accept payment for things such as social media, businesses they have started and personal appearances.

While athletes will permitted to identify themselves by sport and school, the use of conference and school logos, trademarks or other involvement would not be allowed. Schools are still not permitted to pay their athletes for any name, image and likeness activities.

Other restrictions include prohibitions on name, image and likeness activities that would be considered pay for play; no school or conference involvement; no use of name, image and likeness for recruiting by schools or boosters; and the regulation of agents and advisors.

The Board of Governors based its recommendations on a comprehensive report from the NCAA's Federal and State Legislation Working Group, which was formed amid pressure from Congress and 16 states that have either passed or have pending legislation that would allow college athletes to accept payment for their name, image and likeness.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State, said in a statement Wednesday announcing the groundbreaking move. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

“The evolving legal and legislative landscape around these issues not only could undermine college sports as a part of higher education but also significantly limit the NCAA’s ability to meet the needs of college athletes moving forward. We must continue to engage with Congress in order to secure the appropriate legal and legislative framework to modernize our rules around name, image and likeness. We will do so in a way that underscores the Association’s mission to oversee and protect college athletics and college athletes on a national scale.”

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy V's 'Don't Ever Give Up' Speech

In honor of coach Jim Valvano, who died 27 years ago Tuesday, here is the transcript his famous "Never give up, don't ever give up" speech at the ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI.com's Pat Forde breaks down Wake Forest's coaching search

Brett Friedlander

Alexis Galarnenu is State's 1st men's tennis All-American in 11 years

Brett Friedlander

ACC Tournament Returning to Greensboro

The ACC did the right thing by bringing its men's basketball tournament back to Greensboro at its first available opportunity to make up for the cancellation of this year's event. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State tennis duo earn All-America status

Brett Friedlander

State Offers 2022 Four-Star QB Prospects

Dual-threat prospect M.J. Morris and pro style passer Walker Howard have reported receiving scholarship offers from NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack's Hart Tops Poll of Best Future Head Coaches

NC State’s Chris Hart tied for the top spot as the college baseball assistant that will one day make the best head coach in a recent survey conducted by Baseball America. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk's Departure Would Have Major Impact on Wolfpack

Derek Funderburk's departure to the NBA would have a greater impact on the NC State basketball team than many higher profile underclassmen currently in the draft, according to a list compiled by basketball statistics analysis software provider Pivot Analysis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Wrestling Signs Nationally Ranked Recruiting Class

In a case of the rich getting richer, the NC State wrestling team has signed a nine-man recruiting class ranked eighth nationally. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Lands Four-Star Power Forward

Four-star power forward Ernest Ross has become the second member of NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts' 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander