The Impact of Trygger and Quigley Transferring For NC State

RALEIGH — With the opening of the transfer portal, hundreds of players are jumping in with hopes of finding new roles and opportunities at other schools after the 2025-26 season. NC State hasn't been spared from the exits, with four players already deciding to move on from the program, two of which making their moves on Monday as the portal officially opened.

Tilda Trygger and Devyn Quigley each announced their intention to leave NC State with social media posts on Monday, joining Zamareya Jones and Mallory Collier to form the quartet of Wolfpack transfers. It's a lot for Wes Moore and his staff to replace, but the team is expected to take a more aggressive approach working in the transfer portal this year. Still, the latest two transfers made a major impact on how the Pack will go about that process.

The impact of Trygger's decision

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) looks to the basket against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Losing a 6-foot-6 forward is a massive blow to the Wolfpack's frontcourt depth. Trygger was a major deterrent at the rim for opposing teams because of her size and also posed massive problems in the rebounding battle for the opposition as well. As a sophomore, Trygger averaged 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pack.

Trygger's fit in the offense in her sophomore year was imperfect, as she didn't always get to operate in her areas of strength alongside talented forward Khamil Pierre, who transferred in from Vanderbilt. That led to some stretches where Trygger didn't touch the ball nearly as much as she was expected to, so she could be seeking a more prominent role elsewhere.

Michigan guard Syla Swords (12) makes a jump shot against N.C. State forward Tilda Trygger (18) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacing her rim protection will be a major project for the Wolfpack in the transfer portal. She averaged 1.3 blocks per game during the 2025-26 season. However, NC State could benefit from a more dynamic offensive approach with a more mobile center moving forward. Her departure allows Moore to completely build his frontcourt around star guard Zoe Brooks , as well.

The impact of Quigley's decision

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) shoots against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

NC State loses a major part of its perimeter threat with Quigley's departure. While she knocked down 3-point shots at a clip under 30% in her sophomore year, she was largely unafraid to let it fly and could get hot in a hurry. The Wolfpack will need to replace her shooting ability, as well as her defensive work, to improve the team's depth.

Quigley's leaving creates a clear lane for a bench guard, or the Wolfpack could lean harder on rising sophomore Ky'She Lunan, who showed flashes of serious talent during his first year with the program. If the Pack wants to fix some of its problems from the 2025-26 season, it needs to find more shooters with a little more versatility than Quigley had.