The Importance of NC State Baseball's Rivalry Series Against UNC

RALEIGH — After a disappointing trip to the West Coast, NC State baseball is back at home for the final series of the regular season. It's a massive conference set against one of the program's most bitter rivals, the UNC Tar Heels, who enter the matchup as the No. 2 team in the country. Things won't be easy for the Wolfpack, obviously.

There's a sense of particular urgency about this series, not just because of who it's against, but also because of what it would mean for NC State as it tries to firmly entrench itself in the NCAA Tournament field before the ACC Tournament. The series is set to get started on Thursday, with the Pack carrying an enormous amount of pressure to make something special happen.

Importance for the metrics

Christian Serrano trots toward first base after hitting a 3-run home run in NC State's 13-6 victory over Miami in the second leg of a doubleheader on May 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

The Tar Heels will make the short trip to Raleigh, boasting their 41-9-1 record in 2026 thus far. The road team will rank fifth in the RPI when the series gets underway, while the Wolfpack ranks 41st. Any win over UNC would greatly benefit NC State, while the visitors are solidified as an NCAA Tournament host, no matter what happens this weekend or in the ACC Tournament.

There isn't a ton of wiggle room for the Pack to improve in the RPI down the stretch, as it sits 24 points off Virginia Tech, a team it lost two of three games to, in the No. 39 spot. It would take a monumental effort for NC State to get in contention for anything better than a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but there's still room to jump up the ACC standings and get a higher seed in the 16-team conference tournament.

Importance for pride

NC State head coach Elliott Avent before a game. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Now in his 30th season leading Wolfpack baseball, Elliott Avent has solidified himself as one of the true champions for the athletics program at a school that's become more than just his employer. It's his home. Because of that commitment to everything NC State stands for, the rivalry matchup means a lot to the veteran skipper. It's a point of pride for him to get his team over the hump against the Tar Heels.

It's been an up-and-down year for the Wolfpack, as the group has dealt with devastating injuries over the last two months. Getting a series win and shocking the college baseball world would set up a potentially special run through the postseason for the Pack. If anyone can make that happen from a motivation standpoint, it's Avent. It'll come down to his players buying in when they need to most.