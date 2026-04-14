The Importance of Retaining Khamil Pierre for NC State WBB

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball is having a quiet start to the transfer portal process, in large part because of a need to secure things internally. Coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack lost several key pieces from the team to the portal, including Zam Jones and Tilda Trygger. However, the team appears to be hanging on to a pair it can build around for the coming season.

Zoe Brooks is set to come back for her senior year with the Wolfpack, but it seems as though she won't be alone. Khamil Pierre, one of the most productive players in the country, has yet to enter the transfer portal and looks to be in it for another year with Moore, Brooks and the rest of the NC State program after transferring in from Vanderbilt ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Clearing the board

NC State forward Khamil Pierre brings the ball up during an NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan in March 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

With Trygger gone, the Wolfpack has an opportunity to remake itself around Brooks and Pierre in a totally different way. At times, Pierre and Trygger failed to fit next to one another, both needing post touches but not being able to operate in the same area of the court without getting in each other's way. Now, the board can be clear for Pierre.

The rising senior could also shift into a different role, operating more on the wing as she did with Vanderbilt rather than the backdown post touches she used frequently during her first season at NC State. Even playing in a different role than she likely expected, Pierre finished the year averaging 16.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, all while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Maintaining production

Meeting with the media 🎤 pic.twitter.com/Nd8Q7YAh7P — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 19, 2026

The Wolfpack lost major production with Jones and Trygger leaving, so there is a tremendous amount of pressure on the staff to find replacements in the transfer portal to make up for those outgoing numbers. With Brooks and Pierre still in the building, NC State could soften the blow from some of those losses and more easily identify the holes it needs to fill to make up for some of its flaws last season.

Pierre is a player who offers production no matter what kind of matchup it is, often carrying NC State through some of its poorest offensive showings. Keeping her around is a no-brainer for a team trying to improve rather than sink into further issues. There are also ways to enhance both her production and that of Brooks, particularly by surrounding them with more 3-point shooting threats.