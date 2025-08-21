Current Thoughts on NC State's 2027 Recruiting Class
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continues to look for many different recruits in many different recruiting classes as they want to have success in all of the recruiting classes that are being featured right now.
For those who don't know, the 2026 recruiting classes are the class that is currently the main recruiting class, as these guys will sign their papers in December and will likely reach campus there at bowl season, as many of them will prep to practice with the team, although they won't be eligible. This means that the 2026 recruiting class is the class that takes priority, whether you're continuing to recruit guys that are committed or currently searching for guys that are uncommitted.
As a solidified media member who has been covering recruiting for quite some time, I can safely say that this class has been very unique, and the factor of many of the recruits committing far before their season, and not many recruits being left on the board that are uncommitted.
This changes the focus level for many different programs, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, even though it is safe to say that they have had an underwhelming performance in the 2026 recruiting class, only landing 18 commits in the class thus far.
Many schools are gunning to shoot for around 25 commitments in the class at all times and the Wolfpack has fallen extremely short of this number. They would have to put together a clinic of the final few months just to hit that number and I don't anticipate that to happen. I anticipate them to maybe 21 commits at most, simply due to the fact that, like I said, everyone is committed already to a program for the most part.
This has shifted the focus entirely to the 2027 recruiting class, which is something that North Carolina State has done very well, as they have landed a commitment in the class already, as they landed Christian Freeman, who is a running back from inside the city of Raleigh, which is the same exact city which the program resides in.
My current thoughts on this class are that the Wolfpack has got off to a great start and is in a great position with many different recruits who are eyeing the possibility of committing to the Wolfpack. Many of these recruits were also talking about visiting during the fall and taking some game day visits to many different visit dates that are very intriguing to them. Some guys that they are recruiting are at the top of the list for many different schools, including their quarterback target, who is the son of a former NFL player, and that target is Gunner Rivers.
They have plenty of wiggle room in this class, although it is starting to shape up similarly to the 2026 class, as there have been a lot of early commitments in the 27 class, which leads me to believe that it could be shut down as fast as the 2026 class was this time next year. This leaves many Wolfpack fans hopeful that they can continue the success that they have had when it comes to recruiting the 27 class after putting up an underwhelming performance thus far in the 2026 class.
