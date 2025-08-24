Three Wolfpack Defenders to Watch in 2025
The NC State Wolfpack defense fell apart in the 2024 season, forcing head coach Dave Doeren to rethink things on that side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson departed for a head coaching opportunity, prompting Doeren to hire DJ Eliot and Charlton Warren as the team's new co-defensive coordinators.
The scheme and look of NC State's new defense remains a mystery, but the expectation is that massive changes were made during the offseason to improve.
Three players on the Wolfpack defense could be crucial contributors based on their development trajectory and potentially increased roles in 2025.
Linebacker Sean Brown
With his transition from safety to linebacker complete, Sean Brown should be one of the defense's key performers. He became one of two captains on the defense alongside fellow linebacker Caden Fordham.
Brown stumbled slightly out of the gate in his first season as a linebacker in 2024, but quickly became an elite tackler for the Wolfpack despite the defense struggling around him.
"You know, every different defense that we have, we feel like the defense goes through the linebackers, like the defense, the heart of the soul is the linebackers throughout the defense. And so it really means a lot to our room," Brown said.
Defensive back Brian Nelson II
The former North Texas defensive back came to Raleigh with a chip on his shoulder. Nelson starred with the Mean Green, finishing with 53 total tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. He'll be the Wolfpack's ballhawk in 2025.
His transition into Doeren's program couldn't have gone smoother. He's bought into the Wolfpack culture fully.
"Seeing the type of resources they have and the culture here really brought me here," Nelson said. "This is a great place and a great program. We go by the motto of HTT -- Hard, Tough, Together. We really live by it every day and do our best to be a brotherhood and just grow."
Defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland
Cleveland is the Wolfpack's monster in the middle of the defensive line. At nose tackle, he'll be tasked with improving an abysmal rush defense from a season ago. The nose tackle is one of the Wolfpack players best positioned to make a push to the NFL with a strong 2025 season.
Cleveland started on the Wolfpack's defensive line for the last two seasons, totalling 71 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.
While the Wolfpack defense has a number of other crucial players, those three could be the catalyst in the unit returning to its former glory.
