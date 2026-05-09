Former NC State Star Ruled Out of G-League Combine With Illness

RALEIGH — A difficult few months for Darrion Williams continued when news came out that the former NC State forward won't be participating in the 2026 NBA G-League Combine from May 8-10. Williams will miss the combine after being diagnosed with COVID, a development that will likely hurt his draft stock significantly.

The Wolfpack forward's collegiate career ended in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, just a year after he helped lead Texas Tech to an Elite Eight appearance. With the Red Raiders, Williams came seconds away from a Final Four bid before transferring to NC State for a shot to be a star and No. 1 option for a high-major program.

What does Williams' draft stock look like?

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) on the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Before he decided to head to Raleigh and play for former Wolfpack head coach Will Wade , Williams was exploring the NBA draft process after a phenomenal junior season at Texas Tech. However, he felt as though he had more to work on and wanted a chance to prove he could carry a greater load offensively, turning to a desperate Wolfpack coaching staff in need of an offensive engine.

On paper and in the buildup to the season, it seemed to be a perfect marriage of coach and player. However, things unraveled as the season went on. Inefficiency and inconsistency plagued Williams all year long, while Wade grew more and more frustrated with the senior's mindset and attitude down the stretch as the team struggled. Whether or not Williams and the roster knew of Wade's intention to depart is still up in the air, but there was a clear rift growing by the end of the regular season.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) plays the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After being named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Williams averaged just 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, never developing into the box score stuffer many around the country expected him to be. He knocked down 40.4% of his 3-point attempts, a number that will certainly intrigue many professional teams, but that number doesn't tell the whole story.

There weren't many college players streakier than the 6-foot-6 forward, who played between positions with the Wolfpack and looked uncomfortable playing at the four, especially defensively. When Williams was on, he could torch the opposition. When he wasn't, he often contributed more to Wolfpack losses than wins, something that will be evident on tape.

Some changes to the roster of the G League Combine , which tips tomorrow in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/zalir0hgnZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 8, 2026

The G-League Combine was likely Williams' last shot at being drafted after slowly falling out of the pool in the mix for a second-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. There are still roads to the league, especially for a player with as high an offensive ceiling as Williams, but they might be more difficult ones to walk.