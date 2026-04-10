What Alyn Breed's Portal Exit Means for NC State

RALEIGH — When Will Wade decided to return to LSU after just one season at NC State, the already looming specter of a mass exodus across the roster became even more glaring. Over the past three days, since the opening of the transfer portal, it's come true, with seven players from the 2025-26 roster jumping into the portal in pursuit of a new home.

Senior guard Alyn Breed became the seventh member of the team to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, essentially removing all of the contributors from the program after most of them spent just one season in Raleigh. Breed will pursue a medical hardship waiver after he missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury in an effort to play a sixth season of college basketball.

The impact of Breed's decision

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Breed's exit became inevitable as soon as Wade bolted for Baton Rouge, as he joined the Wolfpack after spending a season with the coach at McNeese State when he injured himself. The hope was that the veteran guard would slowly work his way back into playing shape and into the rotation as a bench option. Breed started seven games for the Pack in the middle part of the season, but struggled to provide any spark offensively.

With no connection to new head coach Justin Gainey , Breed can look for a larger role elsewhere, redeeming himself after two somewhat lost seasons because of his injury and recovery. He could also follow Wade to LSU, should the coach leave a roster spot open for him as he rebuilds the Tigers through the transfer portal.

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) and guard Alyn Breed (7) celebrate a 3-point shot during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Losing Breed has no real impact on NC State's roster plans moving forward. There was never any indication that Gainey and his staff wanted to keep Breed, whereas someone like was not in the same position, as the program still covets him even after he entered the portal himself. Still, the lack of returning voices puts the Wolfpack in a precarious situation as it tries to build itself back into a proud program after a detour with Wade.

There are massive needs across the roster, but guard looks to be the priority early in the transfer portal process after losing McNeil, Breed, Arceneaux and freshman guard Matt Able. Given Gainey's connections to the SEC and the number of guards he produced at Tennessee, there's reason to believe the Wolfpack could make some upgrades at that position in the portal moving forward.