Why Retaining Paul McNeil Back Ends NC State's Backcourt Rebuild

RALEIGH — NC State has a strong history of backcourt play throughout its rich history in men's basketball. Now, one of the members of that tradition, Justin Gainey, is coaching the Wolfpack with the 2026-27 season marking his first season as a head coach. Building a backcourt was always going to be one of the building blocks of the program moving forward.

In retaining talented guard Paul McNeil for another season in Raleigh, NC State and Gainey appear to have the backcourt rotation solidified for the coach's first year at the helm. McNeil can be a bridge player for the program, helping some of the transfer additions get up to speed on all things Wolfpack. With five guards rostered at this point, this is almost certainly the group the team is rolling with.

Backcourt pieces and strategy

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the second half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Name Measurables Previous School 2025-26 Stats Preston Edmead 6-foot-1, 170 pounds Hofstra 16.1 PTS, 4.4 AST, 38.7% 3PT Christian Hammond 6-foot-4, 195 pounds Santa Clara 15.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 39.3% 3PT Paul McNeil 6-foot-5, 190 pounds NC State 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 42.7% 3PT Darius Adams 6-foot-5, 175 pounds Maryland 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 35.4% FG Kingston Whitty 6-foot-2, 165 pounds Christ School (High School recruit) 15.1 PTS, 3.2 AST

It's safe to say NC State will look very different under Gainey than it did in its one season with Will Wade at the helm. Quadir Copeland and Darrion Williams handled the brunt of the ball-handling responsibilities for the Wolfpack a year ago, with Copeland playing the role of traditional point guard. Things might be done by a larger group with Gainey in charge, although Preston Edmead profiles as the true point guard.

3-point shooting is going to be crucial for the offensive strategy of the program next season. Nearly all of the transfer additions, guards and otherwise, shot a high percentage from deep at their previous stops. The trio of likely starters in Edmead, McNeil and Christian Hammond could come together and become one of the deadliest shooting groups in the ACC next season if they play to their ceilings.

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Every guard on the NC State roster is capable of playing fast. That is important because Gainey brought in former Georgia assistant Anthony Goins as his offensive coordinator, so the expectation is that the Wolfpack will want to get out and run, banking heavily on transition offense and creating chaos. The Bulldogs shot 36.8% from 3-point range in SEC play with Goins on staff, so there's a proven track record in place.

The wildcard in the mix is Darius Adams, the former McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit. When McNeil looked like he might not return to the Wolfpack, Adams figured to plug in as the third starting guard for the Pack. Now, he'll likely play a massive role off the bench that could resemble the one Matt Able played for Wade last season.

Nothing else is needed

NC State AD Boo Corrigan hugs new men's basketball coach Justin Gainey after the announcement of Gainey becoming the new leader of the program on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

The backcourt figures to be a strength in Gainey's first season. While that might not have been the original plan of the former Tennessee assistant, it's the reality of the situation, in large part because of the arms race across the country for frontcourt pieces. NC State had its eyes on one potential backcourt addition , Abdi Bashir of Kansas State, before McNeil chose to return.

Given their similar skillsets, it wouldn't make much sense to bring in Bashir alongside McNeil. Neither player is a net-positive on the defensive end of the floor, but there's more upside and potential for McNeil to grow in that area under Gainey. It's also a major morale win for the program, keeping a player beloved by the fan base. NC State fans can get ready for some combination of Edmead, Hammond and McNeil carrying the load next season at Lenovo Center.