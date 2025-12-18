NFL Week 16 ATS Picks for Every Game (Broncos Will Cover vs. Jaguars in Pivotal AFC Matchup)
There are just three games left in the 2025 NFL regular season, and there are still playoff spots up for grabs. Not only that, but the teams already in the postseason will be battling for division titles and seeding, paving the way for a Super Bowl run.
In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread for all 16 NFL Week 16 games. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 16 Spread Picks
Rams vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -1.5 (+100)
Eagles vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -6.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -1.5 (-102)
Chargers vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-108)
Vikings vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -2.5 (-122)
Bills vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +10.5 (-122)
Jets vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints -4.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +3 (-110)
Bengals vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +4.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -3 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -3 (-115)
Falcons vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -2.5 (-115)
Steelers vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -6.5 (-120)
Raiders vs.. Texans Sperad Pick
- Pick: Raiders +14.5 (-118)
Patriots vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +2.5 (+100)
49ers vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts +6.5 (-120)
