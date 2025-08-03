Wolfpack MLB Update: Standout Catcher Struggling in Bigs
Patrick Bailey, a former standout catcher for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, has struggled with the San Francisco Giants in their 2025 campaign.
Bailey, who attended NC State and played for the Wolfpack baseball program from 2018 to 2020, is the starting catcher for the Giants.
Bailey in the bigs
Bailey made his major league debut in May of 2023 with the Giants. He had long been a coveted piece in the team's minor league system and looked to be making a name for himself quickly.
The 2025 season continues to be full of ups and downs for Bailey. As of August 2, his hitting stats are subpar at best, as he's struggled in all facets at the plate. He's currently hitting .209 with just two home runs and 29 RBIs, with an OPS sitting at .568.
Despite his poor performances at the plate, Bailey remains an elite defensive catcher. The former Wolfpack catcher is the best framer in Major League Baseball, meaning his influence on opponents' at-bats has aided Giants pitchers more than any other catcher in the sport.
A major highlight in Bailey's career occurred earlier in July, when he blasted the baseball to the brick wall of Oracle Park in San Francisco. The ball bounced off the wall hard and rolled by the Phillies' center fielder, allowing Bailey to score on an inside-the-park home run.
Remembering Bailey with the Pack
Bailey accomplished a lot while he played in Raleigh. In his freshman season, he secured the ACC Freshman of the Year award, made the All-ACC Second Team and was voted as first team All-American by numerous outlets, including D1Baseball and the NCBWA.
After his stellar start as a member of the Pack 9, Bailey followed it up with an even stronger sophomore campaign. He finished with a batting average of .288, blasted 10 home runs and drove in 46 runs. While his hitting stats were impressive, Bailey was phenomenal defensively as a sophomore. He committed just five errors and threw out a third of all base runner attempting to steal bases.
After he provided Wolfpack fans with many fond memories during his time in Raleigh, it's easy to get behind him as he works to turn things around at the next level. He'll look to improve as the Giants battle to get back into the MLB Wildcard race.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker so that you never miss updates on members of the Wolfpack, past and present.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.