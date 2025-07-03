Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks doing their best to stay alive for a spot in the playoff race in the National League as we pass the halfway point of the season. Whichever team in can get a win on Thursday night will take a step in the right direction.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series finale.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+140)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Giants -122
- Diamondbacks +104
Total
- Over 8.5 (-106)
- Under 8.5 (-114)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP (8-3, 2.75 ERA)
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP (8-5, 5.38 ERA)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Dbacks.TV
- Giants Record: 46-41
- Diamondbacks Record: 43-43
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
If you're looking for a plus-money player prop for this game, check out my pick that I wrote about in today's edition of Painting Corners:
Eugenio Suarez has been horrific against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .271 against righties to .176 against lefties. Tonight, he'll have to take on Robbie Ray, one of the best left-handed starters in the Majors. If you want a plus-money prop to play tonight, there are going to be few that line up as well as Suarez to not record a hit against this Giants team.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting on the Giants to take care of business on the road:
The time to fade the Diamondbacks is when they're facing a left-handed pitcher. The Diamondbacks have the best OPS in the Majors against right-handed pitchers this season at .802, but that number falls all the way to .721 when facing left-handed pitchers.
Tonight, the Diamondbacks will take on one of the better left-handed starters in baseball in Robbie Ray, who has an 8-3 record and a 2.75 ERA on the season. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will roll with Brandon Pfaadt, whose 5.38 ERA is less than impressive.
Not to mention, this is a game between the top-ranked bullpen in baseball in the Giants (2.95 ERA), and the 27th-ranked bullpen in the Giants (5.22 ERA).
Pick: Giants -120 via FanDuel
